Man shot after hitting Vancouver officer with car pleads guilty to assault, drug charges

A man who hit an officer with his car and then was shot multiple times by the officer pleaded guilty to assault and drug charges.

Dominic Tovar, 24, was arrested following an officer-involved shooting in February.

An officer approached Tovar in a parked car on the 2500 block of Main Street. The officer instructed Tovar to shut off the car, but court documents state Tovar backed up into the officer’s leg and the officer said he had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

The officer fired multiple rounds at the driver, hitting Tovar’s arm, shoulder and back, according to court documents.

Tovar hit another car with people inside and then crashed into a building before he was caught.

A probable cause affidavit states Tovar told officers he had a warrant and was planning to sell oxycodone in the parking lot.

Tovar was carrying a .40 caliber loaded handgun and a plastic bag containing 12 oxycodone pills, according to a probable cause affidavit. His mother was also in the car.

The woman was not hit by gunfire, but she was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crashes.

On Friday, Tovar pleaded guilty to second-degree assault involving law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, attempt to elude and hit-and-run causing injury.

Tovar is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27.

