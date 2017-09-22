Pilots ready to take to the skies at the Oregon International Air Show

The 30th annual Oregon International Air Show takes to the skies in Hillsboro this weekend, featuring vintage warplanes, parachuters and acrobatic pilots.

The show features a wide variety of aircraft, but the main attraction this year is clearly the F-22 Raptor. It's the most advanced warplane in the world, and this is only the second time the plane has even appeared in Oregon.

Pilot Dan "Rock" Dickinson with the U.S. Air Force told FOX 12 it is a special aircraft and that he is looking forward to fans getting a chance to see it this weekend.

"The avionics are incredible, and the maneuvering, which everyone is going to be able to see at the air show the next three days, is absolutely incredible,” he said. “We can't wait to show the aircraft off."

In addition to the latest in aviation technology, the air show will feature aerobatic flying by pilots like Gregory Colyer, who will be behind the stick of one of the vintage planes featured.

"I fly a 1954 T-33 Shooting Star, which is the derivative of the very first operational jet fighter from World War II," Colyer told FOX 12. "When I was little, it was something inside me. I always wanted to be a pilot and flying shows in this historical aircraft is not only honoring the men and women that served our country in our past, but it's also inspiring the next generation of aviators."

The gates at Hillsboro Airport open at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the show slated to start at 6:00 p.m. The air show runs through Sunday.

For more information or to get tickets to the event, just go to OregonAirShow.com.

