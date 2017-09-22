Eastbound I-84 to reopen Saturday after weeks-long closure due to Eagle Creek Fire

The Oregon Department of Transportation is reopening the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge after the Eagle Creek Fire shut down the highway earlier this month.

I-84 was closed Sept. 4 as the massive wildfire began to spread quickly through the Columbia River Gorge.

The westbound lanes reopened between Troutdale and Hood River on Sept. 14, but the eastbound lanes remained closed due to the fire and threat of falling trees and landslides.

On Friday, an ODOT spokesman said eastbound I-84 would reopen Saturday. A specific time was not announced.

The Eagle Creek Fire had burned nearly 49,000 acres by Friday and was at 46 percent containment.

ODOT has previously stated drivers should expect intermittent closures on I-84 in the fall and winter, as the rainy season could cause further issues for the already unstable hillsides.

