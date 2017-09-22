Timbers grant wish, sign 5-year-old goalie

The Portland Timbers are adding a new goalie for this weekend's match, and he is the youngest ever player on the roster!

Friday was a dream come true for 5-year-old Derrick Tellez as he officially joined the Timbers and hit the pitch with his new teammates.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Derrick, who is battling brain cancer, make his dreams of playing professional soccer come true.

“He really loves to play soccer, so they told him there was this chance for him to meet the Timbers and be part of it,” Derrick’s mom Nallely Perdomo said. “And that is how he decided he wanted to do this.”

Timbers head coach Caleb Porter thinks that Derrick shows great skill between the pipes, and was happy to have the team sign him for a one-game contract for Sunday’s match with Orlando SC.

“We think he is one of the brightest up-and-coming, most talented young goalkeepers to come through our club in a long time,” Porter told reporters Friday. "We are very excited, it’s a big day for the club, certainly for Derrick. We have had our eyes on Derrick for a long time.”

.@TimbersFC just signed one of the hottest prospects in soccer for our match on Sunday.



Know Your Opponent ?? https://t.co/MjVbAtPOHy pic.twitter.com/IwlahWdw8N — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) September 20, 2017

As part of the contract, Derrick took part in the team’s annual photo, and he also got to work with the team's goalkeepers and their coach to run through drills. The Timbers even included Derrick on the team’s roster on their website.

He will take part in pre-game activities before the game Sunday, sit in special club seats during the game and will be in the locker room for Porter’s post-match speech.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.