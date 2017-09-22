Medical examiner identifies 17-year-old driver killed in Vancouver crash

Flowers and stuffed animal left at scene of deadly crash in Vancouver. (KPTV)

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old driver who was killed in a crash.

Dmitriy Deynega died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Police responded to the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Southeast 164th Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Few details have been released by police about the crash, but investigators believe speeding was a factor. No other cars were involved.

Deynega’s 15-year-old brother was critically injured in the crash and remained in the hospital Friday.

Friends said Deynega was starting his senior year of high school and went by the nickname “Dima.”

