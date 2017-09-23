Portland vet hopes T-Swift kitten pics lead to a ‘Love Story’

A Portland veterinarian fostering some cute kittens has turned them into fierce viral sensations.

In addition to her day job of helping pets as the chief of staff at Banfield Pet Hospital’s Uptown location, Dr. Jessica Thompson also fosters kittens through Northwest Animal Companions.

Along with her love of animals, Thompson is a fan of Taylor Swift, and after seeing the video for the singer’s latest single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” she was inspired to bring Swift’s style to the tiny felines.

Thompson dressed each kitty as a different version of the pop-star and posted the pictures to Instagram, and now the tribute to T-Swift has gone viral.

Numerous publications including Buzzfeed picked up on Thompson’s fantastic feline photos, bringing the Portland vet fans from around the globe.

"I didn't realize that I'd be getting messages from the UK, Germany and Sydney, Australia, about people seeing these kittens and loving their pictures,” Thompson said. “I also didn't realize that I'd go from 200 followers to like a thousand now."

Thompson hopes the attention the photos are receiving will help all seven of the cats be adopted into good homes.

Anyone who wants to adopt a member of Thompson’s squad can find out how by heading to NWAC-Oregon.com.

