Deputies identify pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on TV Highway

The Washington County Sheriff's Office have identified the 37-year-old man who was hit and killed on Tualatin Valley Highway Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies began receiving calls around 9:07 p.m. about a man walking in the middle of the highway near Northwest 334th Avenue. When the deputies got to the scene just minutes later, they said they found that the man had been hit by a pickup truck shortly before their arrival.

Deputies said Patrick D. Beneman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.