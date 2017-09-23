Deputies investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in Wash - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in Washington Co.

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Friday night.

The investigation has Tualatin Valley Highway closed in both directions at Northwest 334th Avenue in Hillsboro.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

