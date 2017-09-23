Two drive-thru coffee stands broken into just two weeks apart in Salem

It’s what no business owner wants to wake up to: a phone call from police saying their shop has been burglarized.

That's what has happened at least four times in Salem in the last month and a half.

FOX 12 first reported on two of those burglaries, just few nights apart, hitting both Adam's Rib Smokehouse locations.

Now, two drive-thru coffee stands only a mile and a half apart say they were both broken into by the same method.

Bentley’s Coffee shop owner, Brandon Eastman, says it’s the first time this has happened.

“He threw a rock through our slider window,” he said.

Eastman says there’s not a whole lot you can do after a burglary, until the next day when he discovered his cameras captured the entire incident at their Mission Street location.

Their surveillance video shows a man throwing a rock and breaking the drive-thru window, then climbing through the window and rifling through their cash drawer.

“He was covered in glass but he didn’t care. He just jumped right up there and made his way in,” Eastman said.

Eastman says the thief only made off with $200, which was money set aside for the next day.

Salem police say that burglary happened right around 4 a.m. Thursday, which was the same time frame for another break-in that another coffee shop owner says happened exactly two weeks ago.

Connor Teal, head of operations for Java Crew, says they were broken into at their location on Fairview Avenue. That’s just a mile and a half away from the Bentley’s Coffee Shop location.

“With the coffee industry, we wake up early so we can help you wake up early. So much later, and we would’ve had someone coming in for their shift. So we’re mostly just thankful that no one else had to be involved in that,” said Teal.

He says it started outside, around the back of their building.

“They just accessed this box right here and shut down the power to the building before entering,” Teal said.

He added that it was an interesting way to begin the break-in.

“I don’t know. Somebody seen too many break-in movies, too many heist movies, I guess. I don’t know. They thought they were being smart but ultimately they got to an empty cash drawer. So kind of broke even on the intelligence scale there,” said Teal.

Teal says nothing was stolen, but they did have a damaged window and cash register.

“They came into this window here, this was the one that was broken, we’ve replace it here and actually it looks as though they must’ve just reached in," explained Teal.

Damage done, and time lost. Both owners say they are just happy no one was around when it happened.

FOX 12 reached out to Salem police about whether any of these burglaries could be connected, but so far we have not heard back.

