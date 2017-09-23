Wild weather week clears just in time for the Oregon International Air Show

After a week of extreme weather, the skies cleared on Friday and pilots got the go-ahead for the Oregon International Air Show.

Pilots said the break in the weather was a much-needed window of opportunity after a week of rain, snow and even tornadoes throughout Oregon.

“I just love the magic of flight. Flying is the ultimate endeavor. It’s an ultimate sense of freedom,” pilot Mark Peterson told FOX 12. “My favorite maneuver is upside down and about 400 miles an hour, looking at the runway going by, it’s a fun thing to do.”

The impressive machines performed vertical pirouettes in the sky, nose dives, dizzying spins and even soared upside-down.

Young or old, everyone at the Hillsboro Airport was thankful for blue skies.

“I heard about all the tornadoes and all the rain, hoping it puts out all the wildfires,” spectator Patty Scoppettuolo said.

“I think we lucked out between the ash and the rain,” Brandon Higa, who was also in the crowd, added.

After a week of crazy weather, Peterson said it was tough getting all these planes here in the first place.

“Some of them had trouble making it through the Cascades because of that weather,” he explained.

Anyone who has been in Oregon this week has likely experienced the different weather elements. On Monday, many were playing in the powder at Timberline Lodge where they saw up to nine inches of snow, and then a tornado touched down in Lebanon on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Portland saw its first inch of precipitation in months before another funnel cloud was spotted near Tillamook on Thursday.

Even though Friday was the first day of fall it felt like summer, giving aircraft a chance to could take off and delighting attendees of the show.

“We were worried it was going to be storming out here,” said Higa. “But it looks great, it looks like it’s going to be a perfect day.”

Peterson said this weekend’s forecast gives him the green light for his favorite routine, he calls it “the big tall.”

“Meaning I tend to climb and dive a lot in front of the crowd,” Peterson explained.

And believe us when we say, it’s a crowd pleaser.

The Oregon International Air Show goes on through the weekend at the Hillsboro airport. The gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and the show starts at noon. For more information or to get tickets to the event, just go to OregonAirShow.com.

