Pedestrian seriously hurt in NE Portland crash

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northeast Portland Saturday morning.

Portland Police’s major crash team responded to Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard and Davis Street at 6:40 a.m. on the report that a pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a driver.

Police said he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Portland Police.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed to all traffic from Northeast Lloyd Boulevard to East Burnside Street. Northeast Davis Street is closed from Grand to 3rd Avenues. Roads are expected to remain closed for several hours. Northeast 12th Avenue to the East is the nearest point to cross I-84.

