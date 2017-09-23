Police: Man surrenders after standoff in NE Portland

A man surrendered without incident after a standoff in northeast Portland Friday night.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers tried to stop a driver for traffic violations in the area of Northeast 14th Place and Wygant at 10:17 p.m.

The driver did not stop for police, and continued driving in the area before officers were able to box the driver in using multiple police vehicles.

Police said the driver tried to drive away, but remained boxed-in and would not get out of his car.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Negotiation Team responded to help Portland police.

The driver later surrendered without incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The suspect will be evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and officers will determine what, if any, charges the driver will face after he's cleared by medical personnel.

