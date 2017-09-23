Police: Vancouver runaway with autism found safe

The Vancouver Police Department said a Vancouver teen with autism was found safe after he ran away from home last month.

Kaleb L. Guenther, 16, had been missing since Aug. 29. Police say Guenther has autism and other disorders that can impair his reasoning and decision-making.

Guenther also suffers from a seizure disorder that can create life-threatening circumstances.

Police said Guenther was found safe on Friday and has been reunited with his family.

VPD would like to thank anyone who submitted tips related to this case.

