Power glider crashes into fence of Newberg home

Power glider crashes into fence of Newberg home

Photos: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
NEWBERG, OR

A pilot received minor injuries after the power glider he was operating crashed into a fence in Newberg.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the incident happened Saturday afternoon in a residential area.

The homeowner was home at the time and called 911.

The pilot of the power glider walked away with just minor injuries. No one on the ground was injured.

