Police investigating death of 13-month-old in Gresham; mother's boyfriend arrested

A 21-year-old man in connection with the death of a 13-month-old boy, according to Gresham police.

Police arrested Shalondre Adams on Saturday. He will be booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with one count of murder.

Police said on Thursday around 10 a.m. they responded the 400 block of Southeast 169th Avenue on the report of a 13-month-old boy who was unconscious and not breathing.

When officers arrived they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving the child.

Multnomah County Child Abuse Team detectives were assigned to investigate the death.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the boy died from traumatic brain injury and ruled the death a homicide.

No other information is available at this time.

