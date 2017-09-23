Volunteers with SOLVE remove over 72,000 pounds of trash across Oregon

Oregon just got a little cleaner thanks to volunteers who helped removed over 72,000 pounds of trash Saturday.

More than 4,600 volunteers collected trash and marine debris along all 362 miles of the Oregon Coast as part of the annual SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup.

Volunteers also collected trash from 140 project sites including rivers, neighborhoods, parks, historic cemeteries, and other natural areas in Oregon.

According to SOLVE, the most common items found during the cleanup were tiny bits of plastic, cigarette butts, fishing rope, glass bottles and plastic bottles.

Some interesting items found by volunteers included a door, 20 large Styrofoam blocks, a car exhaust pipe, and two bikes.

"The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is just one of many SOLVE events that gives all of us a way to show just how much Oregon means to us," said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. "With SOLVE events all across Oregon, I encourage everyone to find a location near them, grab your family and friends, and take part in this great event that is just one of many ways we all help make Oregon such a special place to live."

For more information about SOLVE, visit http://solveoregon.org/

