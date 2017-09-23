Business owners in Columbia River Gorge relieved that eastbound I-84 is back open

The reopening of eastbound Interstate 84 has business owners throughout the Columbia River Gorge relieved.

The closure that has lasted over since Sept.4 has been tough on businesses both in the Gorge and those at the start of the Gorge.

FOX 12 spoke to the owner of the Troutdale General Store about the reopening.

Terry Smoke said business has been down nearly 50-percent in the past two weeks. He said between the smoke from the fires and the road closures, people just don't want to come to the Gorge.

"Now we can start rebuilding the whole Gorge and the communication and the business through Cascade Locks and Hood River and all of us," said Smoke. "This is where we start getting back to normal."

Smoke told FOX 12 that down times are just part of doing business.

