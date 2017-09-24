Hundreds attend the "Dino Dash Children's Cancer Charity 5K" - KPTV - FOX 12

Hundreds attend the "Dino Dash Children's Cancer Charity 5K"

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Hundreds of people gathered to help a Washougal boy fight childhood cancer.

5-year-old Declan “The Dinosaur” Reagan has already beaten cancer twice.

On Saturday, his family organized the “Dino Dash Children’s Cancer Charity 5K” at Fenchman’s Bar Regional Park in Vancouver.

Declan’s nickname stems from the dinosaur costume he would wear during treatments at Randall Children’s Hospital. He and other kids fighting cancer were all there for the race.

“For these kids to be out and feel included and loving life and enjoying the sunshine is all worth it in the end even if we only had two people,” said Declan’s mom Lauren Reagan. “But to have those kids come out and be able to enjoy it and to see the balloons and people cheering them on, it was a great day.”

Reagan said about 200 people attended the race. They also signed several people up for the bone marrow registry.

