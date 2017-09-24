Moonstruck Chocolate Co. reopens as food truck

Nearly one year after a massive gas explosion destroyed several businesses in Northwest Portland, a local chocolate company is back in business.

As of Saturday, Moonstruck Chocolate Company on Northwest 23rd and Glisan will be operating out of a food truck where their old building once stood.

The company was founded in St. Johns back in 1993.

Everything changed in October, 2016, when a gas explosion destroyed several businesses, including Moonstruck.

After some fine tuning, their new menu has been altered to accommodate to their new home.

"We had 50 moondippers we were giving away for free and we flew through them." said floor manager, Autumn Reicherts.

Reicherts says this change is not something they expected, but Moonstruck is coming back stronger than ever.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.