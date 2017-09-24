Deputies: Two killed in Polk Co. crash

Two people died in a crash just north of Monmouth, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday night on Riddell Road near Whiteaker Road.

Investigators said a silver 2007 Acura that was driving north on Riddell crashed into a black 2012 Volvo going south head-on.

Polk County Deputies said the driver of the Acura, 24-year-old Jacob Bailey, from Dallas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, 18-year-old Elizabeth Hoke of Silverton, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.