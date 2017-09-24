One person hurt in SE Portland house fire

Portland Fire and Rescue crews said one person was hurt after a house fire in Southeast Portland.

Firefighters said they rushed to the home on Southeast 32nd Street near Bybee Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When fire crews got to the scene, they found fire in the first and second floors and as well as the attic of the house.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

One person was hurt but is expected to be okay according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, a downed power line made it difficult to fight the fire and they had to wait for PGE to secure it.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews are investigating what caused the fire.

