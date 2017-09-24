Seahawks players decide to not participate in the national anthem

According to a statement released by the team, the Seattle Seahawks players did participate in national anthem ahead of their game in Nashville Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country. Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all.



The players for Tennessee also decided to remain in the locker room.

"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

Players and their right to protest during the national anthem has been a major source of news over the weekend. Friday evening President Donald Trump discussed the matter during a rally in Alabama, saying owners should consider firing players for kneeling during the anthem and calling the displays a disrespect to the flag.

Since then President Trump has traded tweets with players in the NFL and NBA, most of whom were coming out in opposition to the president. Sunday, many team owners joined in the criticism of the president, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a longtime Trump supporter and friend.

