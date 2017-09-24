Oregon State Police: ‘Dangerous’ escaped mental patient located

A mental patient who had escaped custody while being transported to a facility Bend has located Sunday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.

The patient, 22-year-old Rodrick Edminston, was located by the Warm Springs Police Department in a restroom in the vicinity of the Kahneeta Resort on the Warm Springs Reservation shortly after 8 a.m.

Edminston was being transported from a psychiatric facility in Pendleton when workers with the transport company radioed into OSP dispatchers that he had escaped custody at a rest area on Highway 97.

While he was not armed, Edminston had been classified as “dangerous” by Lifeways Inc., the mental health facility where he had been receiving treatment.

Officials with Lifeways also noted that Edminston was being held on a mental health hold and that there were no criminal charges pending against him.

