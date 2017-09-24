Business booming in Cascade Locks with I-84 reopened

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers said on Thursday.More >
Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers said on Thursday.More >
Two more earthquakes shook southern Mexico on Saturday, further rattling a country still coming to grips with the devastation from stronger temblors earlier this month.More >
Two more earthquakes shook southern Mexico on Saturday, further rattling a country still coming to grips with the devastation from stronger temblors earlier this month.More >
A 21-year-old man in connection with the death of a 13-month-old boy, according to Gresham police.More >
A 21-year-old man in connection with the death of a 13-month-old boy, according to Gresham police.More >
According to a statement released by the team, the Seattle Seahawks players did participate in national anthem ahead of their game in Nashville Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.More >
According to a statement released by the team, the Seattle Seahawks players did participate in national anthem ahead of their game in Nashville Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.More >
Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot at Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch, Tennessee, 30 minutes outside Nashville.More >
Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot at Burnette Chapel Church in Antioch, Tennessee, 30 minutes outside Nashville.More >
Trump slammed the NFL in his latest rally and then on Twitter. Now the NFL is firing back.More >
Trump slammed the NFL in his latest rally and then on Twitter. Now the NFL is firing back.More >
Sometimes, science is crazier (and creepier) than science fiction. And in this case, it’s true…and slimy. Literally.More >
Sometimes, science is crazier (and creepier) than science fiction. And in this case, it’s true…and slimy. Literally.More >
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge after the Eagle Creek Fire shut down the highway earlier this month.More >
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge after the Eagle Creek Fire shut down the highway earlier this month.More >
President Donald Trump renewed his criticism Sunday of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, slamming the league's ratings and saying players should be fired or suspended for such protests.More >
President Donald Trump renewed his criticism Sunday of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, slamming the league's ratings and saying players should be fired or suspended for such protests.More >
You can’t see all 12 dots at once. But why can't you? That's a question scientists are still trying to fully answer.More >
You can’t see all 12 dots at once. But why can't you? That's a question scientists are still trying to fully answer.More >