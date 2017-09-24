Crews respond to fire at NE Portland hotel, reports of guest jum - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to fire at NE Portland hotel, reports of guest jumping from window

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A person reportedly jumped from a northeast Portland hotel Sunday morning after smoke was reported inside the building.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the Inn at the Convention Center on Northeast Holladay Street.

Officials with Portland Fire and Rescue said some equipment in an elevator room overheated and caused smoke and that someone set off a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters said the person that jumped was standing and talking when they arrived and should recover.

People staying at the hotel were able to go back to their rooms after about 45 minutes.

