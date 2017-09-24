Valeri scores 2 as Timbers #WelcomeDerrick with 3-0 win over Orlando

The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.

Diego Valeri scored off a penalty kick in the 15th minute and again put one in during the 59th minute to lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-0 lead over Orlando SC.

Darren Mattocks added a score in the 29th minute for the Timbers, who moved to 12-10-8 on the season and up to second in the Western Conference.

Stack 'em up: 3 goals, 3 points as 3 matches remain for 2nd place PTFC, one out of 1st #RCTID pic.twitter.com/mGAdK63Ur1 — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 25, 2017

Sunday’s match marked Valeri’s 9th straight with a score, and his two goals put him on top of the league with 20 for the season.

No. 20 for No. 8. Golden Boot & MVP for El Maestro? #RCTID — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 25, 2017

While Valeri was earning the cheers on the pitch, a newcomer to the team, 5-year-old Derrick Tellez, was a hit with the Timbers Army.

The new goalie had his wish come true Sunday, joining the team for the pregame warmups and opening ceremonies, as well as stopping to sign autographs for his fans after arriving at the game in style.

Our new signing is in the house and taking some time for autographs. #WelcomeDerrick pic.twitter.com/lkpClbBwbj — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 24, 2017

The magic is real for DV8 #RCTID pic.twitter.com/p5dwPoy1E3 — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 25, 2017

Tellez was signed by Portland Friday to a one-game contract, fulfilling a wish of the Portland native, who is fighting brain cancer.

Derrick settling in for postgame talk w his log slab. How about #100? New gk karma! pic.twitter.com/vv4fiCB89C — Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) September 25, 2017

The Timbers next face off with San Jose Earthquakes Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Final regular season road match @TimbersFC is Saturday at 7:30 in San Jose, Countdown to Kickoff at 7pm on PDX-TV @fox12oregon #RCTID pic.twitter.com/5YNxnGI3Qh — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.