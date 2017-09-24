‘Distinguished gentleman’ ride in Portland for men’s health

Motorcyclists in Portland and around the world were riding in dapper duds for a cause Sunday as thousands of distinguished gentlemen got on their bikes for men’s health.

The dashing gents were raising both funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men's mental health at the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in the St. Johns neighborhood.

Last year, the ride brought in more than 56,000 participants in more than 500 cities in 90 different countries, raising more than $3.6 million in total.

Riders in Portland Sunday told FOX 12 it's a good way to start an important conversation about men’s health.

"I'm invested in people talking about this because men don't talk enough about their health issues and so I think it's important to have something like this that brings awareness and some fun to the issue," rider Chris Sell said.

All funds from the event are invested by the Movember Foundation, which is the largest fundraiser for prostate cancer programs in the world. Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.

For more information, including how to donate, head to GentlemansRide.com.

