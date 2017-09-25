Korean cyclist back on track after having bike stolen in Portland

A Korean cyclist who was helped by the Portland bike community shared an update from his journey Sunday.

Minhyeong Kim found himself stranded in the Rose City when his bike was stolen back in June.

Kim was biking all the way from Canada to Argentina, and he was heartbroken when his custom bike was stolen 35 days into his trip.

Bike Index Portland rounded up donations from bikers all across the metro to get Kim back on track, and on Sunday he reached an important milestone.

Minhyeong Kim update - he's in Desemboque Mexico, taking awesome photos: https://t.co/BX0XhZYCZY pic.twitter.com/ryJ9ZjqcD2 — BikeIndex Portland (@stolenbikereg) September 24, 2017

Bike Index Portland tweeted out pictures Kim shared on his blog from El Desemboque, Mexico, which means he has traveled over 1,500 miles since he left Portland.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.