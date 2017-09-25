Security cameras catch images of suspect in Portland hardware store theft

Portland police are investigating a robbery after a suspect was caught on camera stealing from a local hardware store.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the theft occurred at Do It Best Hardware in southeast Portland Friday afternoon.

John Lambert, who works at the store, said the suspect took four or five saw blades worth around $40 in total.

Lambert added that security cameras recorded the suspect come into the store and then put the saw blades in his back pocket and cover them with his shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.