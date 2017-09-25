Security cameras catch images of suspect in Portland hardware st - KPTV - FOX 12

Security cameras catch images of suspect in Portland hardware store theft

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police are investigating a robbery after a suspect was caught on camera stealing from a local hardware store.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the theft occurred at Do It Best Hardware in southeast Portland Friday afternoon.

John Lambert, who works at the store, said the suspect took four or five saw blades worth around $40 in total.

Lambert added that security cameras recorded the suspect come into the store and then put the saw blades in his back pocket and cover them with his shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.