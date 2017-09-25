Firefighters race up 40 flights to raise money for cystic fibrosis research

Firefighters from all over the country raced to the top of the U.S. Bancorp Tower to help fight against cystic fibrosis.

Hundreds of firefighters put on their full gear and climbed 40 flights of stairs.

The men and women raised money which will go to the Oregon chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Firefighter Brad Mohn traveled all the way from Hamilton, Montana, for the event, and he told FOX 12 the event means a lot to him because he lost a daughter to the disease back in 2009.

“You watch your child fade,” he described. “Their lungs get filled with up with mucus where they can no longer breathe. They are on oxygen and eventually end up on a ventilator. So, it's a struggle.”

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation does not receive any government funding for research efforts, Mohn said, making events like the stair climb essential.

For more information on the event including how to donate, please visit PortlandStairClimb.com.

