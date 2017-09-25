Police searching for driver who ran into E. Portland pole, eluded officers

Police are looking for a suspect after a car crashed into a pole in east Portland and its driver fled the scene early Monday morning.

The Portland Police's East Precinct tweeted a man described as being in his thirties and wearing a dark hoody and jeans ran from a crash site after ramming into a pole with a car.

Police said the pole was in the area of Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 113th Avenue.

K9 Maverick looked for the suspect around Ventura Park Elementary School.

As of 5 a.m., officers were still looking for the man but no longer believed he was near the school.

K9 Maverick and East Precinct officers had a full morning, having already responded to another car crash.

Early morning t-stop resulted in suspect striking patrol car and fleeing. Ended when driver launched vehicle 10 ft into swamp SE 117/Reedway pic.twitter.com/irbu3Mb5kM — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 25, 2017

Passenger caught right away in sticker bush, driver located by K9 Maverick and his partner Ofcr Sweeney after hiding in swamp for an hour. pic.twitter.com/c8bQaLuV0Z — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 25, 2017

Police said that incident started as a traffic stop before the SUV hit a patrol car. After the driver and passenger were found, both were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t reported any citations in Southeast 117th Avenue near Southeast Reedway Street crash and the officer in the patrol car was reported to be alright.

