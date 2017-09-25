North Portland businesses team up, hold fundraising day to support Columbia River Gorge

Several businesses along Portland’s North Mississippi Avenue are doing their part to help recovery efforts in the Columbia River Gorge as the Eagle Creek Fire has ravaged the area.

On Monday, more than 20 Mississippi Avenue businesses, ranging from breweries to a yoga studio, will be donating a portion of their sales and supplies to Friends of the Columbia Gorge to support fire relief efforts.

“Oregon is known around the world for its stunning natural settings, especially its crown jewel, the Columbia River Gorge. For those of us who live in the area, knowing that this special place has been severely damaged by a forest fire is devastating. We’ve often wondered what we can do to help. That’s why Mississippi Ave businesses decided to come together,” the Historic Mississippi Business Association said in a release.

The following businesses are participating in the donation day: Ecliptic Brewing, Gypsy Chic, Crow Bar, Paxton Gate PDX, Verde Cocina, :: Flutter ::, Trailhead Credit Union, Flex & Flow Yoga, The Rambler, She Bop, Gravy, Mississippi Pizza Pub, Another Read Through, ReBuilding Center, Radar Restaurant, Beacon Sound, Black Wagon, Stormbreaker Brewing, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Pistils Nursery, UCHU, Miss Delta, Spin Laundry Lounge, ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria, Gumbo Gifts & Gallery, Moloko,Prost! Portland, Interurban, The Herbe Shoppe, Sunlan Lighting, Stash Tea and PDXchange - Fair and Square.

No Bones Beach Club will be closed Monday, so it will instead be donating a percentage of its sales from Tuesday.

