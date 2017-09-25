Pedestrian believed to be blind dies after serious North Portland car crash

Photo of the scene by FOX 12's Kandra Kent

A man who police believe was blind died after suffering serious injuries Monday morning after being hit by a car in North Portland.

Portland police responded to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.

The victim received immediate emergency medical aid and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to the crash to investigate.

The victim has not been identified, but police said they believed the man was blind.

The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash area was closed by police as the investigation continued. Just after 7 a.m., police said North Columbia Boulevard would be closed from North Argyle Ave to Interstate 5 for the next four to five hours.

