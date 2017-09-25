Portland police: Driver who hit blind man in deadly crash arrested

Photo of the scene by FOX 12's Kandra Kent

The driver of a car that hit and killed a blind man in north Portland Monday morning has been arrested, police said.

Portland police responded to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they located a man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. Based on information learned at the scene, police said a black 2014 Ford Mustang ran a red light on North Columbia Boulevard and hit the man.

The victim had been in the crosswalk.

The victim received immediate emergency medical aid and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to the crash to investigate.

The victim has not been identified, but police said he was blind.

The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the Mustang, identified as 34-year-old Ryan M. Gawick, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Gawick was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on one count of criminally negligent homicide.

The crash area was closed by police as while investigators were on scene. Just after 7 a.m., police said North Columbia Boulevard would be closed from North Argyle Ave to Interstate 5 for the next four to five hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being handled by the Major Crash Team.

