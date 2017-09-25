SUV hits Portland police patrol car, occupants taken into custod - KPTV - FOX 12

SUV hits Portland police patrol car, occupants taken into custody after search in swamp

Courtesy PPB East Courtesy PPB East
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two men were taken into custody by officers after an SUV hit a Portland police patrol car and led police on a pursuit that ended at a swamp Monday morning.

In southeast Portland around 2 a.m., police tried to stop a Toyota SUV for a traffic violation. 

Police said the driver then rammed into an officer's patrol car and a pursuit ensued.

The SUV then traveled into a swamp at Southeast 117th Avenue and the Springwater Corridor. 

The passenger was found right away hiding in a bush and the driver was found after police searched for about an hour and K9 Maverick found him in the swamp. 

Both men were taken to a local hospital to be checked out and the SUV was towed out of the swamp. 

The officer in the rammed patrol car was not hurt. 

Police said the driver will face a charge of attempting to elude an officer with a vehicle. 

