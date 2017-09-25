SUV hits Portland police patrol car, occupants taken into custody after search in swamp

Two men were taken into custody by officers after an SUV hit a Portland police patrol car and led police on a pursuit that ended at a swamp Monday morning.

In southeast Portland around 2 a.m., police tried to stop a Toyota SUV for a traffic violation.

Police said the driver then rammed into an officer's patrol car and a pursuit ensued.

The SUV then traveled into a swamp at Southeast 117th Avenue and the Springwater Corridor.

Early morning t-stop resulted in suspect striking patrol car and fleeing. Ended when driver launched vehicle 10 ft into swamp SE 117/Reedway pic.twitter.com/irbu3Mb5kM — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 25, 2017

The passenger was found right away hiding in a bush and the driver was found after police searched for about an hour and K9 Maverick found him in the swamp.

Passenger caught right away in sticker bush, driver located by K9 Maverick and his partner Ofcr Sweeney after hiding in swamp for an hour. pic.twitter.com/c8bQaLuV0Z — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 25, 2017

Both men were taken to a local hospital to be checked out and the SUV was towed out of the swamp.

The officer in the rammed patrol car was not hurt.

Police said the driver will face a charge of attempting to elude an officer with a vehicle.

Minor damage to the police car PIT bumper, which is designed to absorb some impact. pic.twitter.com/dvuW1wpgdR — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 25, 2017

