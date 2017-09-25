SUV hits Portland police patrol car, two men taken into custody after search in swamp

Two men were taken into custody by officers after an SUV hit a Portland police patrol car and led police on a pursuit that ended at a swamp Monday morning.

At 2 a.m., an officer tried to stop a blue 1990 Toyota 4Runner for a traffic violation in the area of Southeast 106th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

Police said the driver performed a U-turn and drove towards the officer

The 4Runner then hit a curb, rammed into a fence and hot tub and hit the bumper of the officer's patrol car. The driver drove away from the scene, traveling down Southeast Division Street, and a pursuit ensued.

The 4Runner then turned south onto Southeast 117th Avenue from Southeast Reedway Street, which is a dead end. At the end of the street, the 4Runner continued into a large thicket of blackberry bushes, police said.

Early morning t-stop resulted in suspect striking patrol car and fleeing. Ended when driver launched vehicle 10 ft into swamp SE 117/Reedway pic.twitter.com/irbu3Mb5kM — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 25, 2017

Both occupants of the 4Runner exited the vehicle and tried to elude police. The passenger, identified as 37-year-old Alexander A. King, was found right away hiding in a bush, and officers learned he had warrants out for his arrest,

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Justin G. Greenslitt, was found after police searched for about an hour and K9 Maverick found him in a body of water near the Springwater Corridor Trail.

Passenger caught right away in sticker bush, driver located by K9 Maverick and his partner Ofcr Sweeney after hiding in swamp for an hour. pic.twitter.com/c8bQaLuV0Z — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 25, 2017

Both men were taken to a local hospital to be checked out and the 4Runner was towed out of the swamp.

The officer in the patrol car hit by the 4Runner was not hurt.

Police said Greenslitt and King were lodged in the Multnomah County Jail after they were provided medical treatment. Greenslitt was charged with second-degree attempted assault, attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of failing to perform the duties of a driver, two counts of reckless endangerment and a parole violation warrant.

Meanwhile, King was in custody on multiple warrants.

Minor damage to the police car PIT bumper, which is designed to absorb some impact. pic.twitter.com/dvuW1wpgdR — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 25, 2017

