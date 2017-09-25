Gov. Brown announces intent to seek re-election

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that she intends to run for re-election.

“The Oregon we all love is a special place. And we can all be proud of the reasons why. We have the fastest job growth in the country. Here, every Oregon child has access to health care. Here, we are sending high school graduates to community college for as little as $50 a semester," Brown said in a statement.

“As governor, it’s my job to make Oregon an even better place to live, work and raise a family. We need to protect the Oregon we love so much and ensure that everyone has the chance to live a good life here.”

Brown first assumed office as governor in February 2015 after then-Gov. John Kitzhaber's resigned.

She was then sworn for the second time in January 2017 after being elected in November 2016 to finish the last two years of Kitzhaber's term.

Brown also released a campaign video Monday.

