On the Go with Joe at Serving Up Style

A celebration of a century of style in downtown Portland kicked off Saturday night at a special event benefiting the fight against lupus.

Serving Up Style is in its ninth year and benefits the nonprofit Molly’s Fund for Fighting Lupus,

Following the kickoff gala Saturday, six designers will each have a window display in the historic Meier & Frank Building through Oct. 15, celebrating fashion trends through the ages and encouraging awareness for the fight against lupus.

To find out more about Molly’s Fund Fighting Lupus, including how to donate, please visit MollysFund.org.

