On the Go with Joe at Serving Up Style

A celebration of a century of style in downtown Portland kicked off Saturday night at a special event benefiting the fight against lupus.

Serving Up Style is in its ninth year and benefits the nonprofit Molly’s Fund for Fighting Lupus,

Following the kickoff gala Saturday, six designers will each have a window display in the historic Meier & Frank Building through Oct. 15, celebrating fashion trends through the ages and encouraging awareness for the fight against lupus.

All decked out for @MollysFund #servingupstyle! Each window in M&F bldg decorated as a different decade. This is the 1910s- up next the 90s! pic.twitter.com/Qz9rMsU9TH — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 25, 2017

The dream of the 90s is alive at @mollysfund #servingupstyle ! Up Next on GDO- The roaring 20s! pic.twitter.com/WzQT5epm05 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 25, 2017

Finally at @MollysFund #servingupstyle : The Roaring 20s! This event is a real humdinger... the bees knees I tells ya! pic.twitter.com/FQUjiUzvpE — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 25, 2017

To find out more about Molly’s Fund Fighting Lupus, including how to donate, please visit MollysFund.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.