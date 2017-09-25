Vancouver police arrest teen in voyeurism hacking case

Police in Vancouver arrested a 17-year-old Friday after an investigation into a reported hacking and distribution of nude photos of a female high school student.

Last Monday, a Vancouver Police Department school resource officer at Union High School took a report from a student who said her social media accounts had been hacked.

The student told the officer that nude pictures of her she had in a private area of the account had been accessed and then distributed out to other students.

Detectives from the VPD Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit interviewed several students from the school before making the arrest

After officers arrested the suspect, he was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces 15 counts of first-degree voyeurism, though the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

Police also noted there that more arrests could be made at a later time in this case.

