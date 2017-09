You're going to love this dish so "macha."

MORE's healthy eating expert Monica Metz whips up a simple to make macha mango smoothie bowl.

Matcha, a highly concentrated form of green tea, can help support weight loss, enhance a person's metabolism, as well as boost the immune system.

The full delicious recipe can be found on MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.