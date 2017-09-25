Lane Co. 77-year-old accused of shoplifting cold sore medicine, returning for cash

A 74-year-old man from Lane County was arrested Friday following a two-month investigation into cases of shoplifting and forgery that started with a traffic stop.

Terrence Lee Liddell faces 33 counts of first-degree theft, first-degree forgery and possession of a forged instrument.

According to the Oregon State Police, the investigation began in July based on evidence found when a trooper stopped a vehicle being driven by Liddell for a traffic violation.

The trooper, assisted by OSP detectives, determined Liddell had been shoplifting Abreva brand cold sore medication from Bi-Mart locations in Oregon and Washington then returning the medication for refunds using forged receipts.

Evidence gathered from documents, surveillance video and a search of the suspect’s computer led investigators to believe Liddell had made 33 fraudulent returns in Oregon totaling up to $4,281.

Investigators interviewed Liddell Friday and said he admitted to the incidents. They also said Liddell showed them the stolen Bi-Mart printer paper he used to make the forged receipts.

