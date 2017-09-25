Tigard police K-9 tracks down car prowl suspects in Bull Mountain area

A Tigard Police Department K-9 officer tracked down two people in the Bull Mountain area early Monday morning suspected stealing items from unlocked vehicles.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office first responded to reports of suspicious activity near the 12600 block of Southwest Winterview Drive at 1:54 a.m. after a resident called 911 saying two men were checking for unlocked car doors in the area.

Deputies and officers from the Beaverton Police Department and the Tigard Police Department began searching the area, and after 25 minutes of tracking, Tigard K-9 Diesel and Officer Michael Powers located the two suspects, who were both arrested.

K-9 Diesel was also able to locate several items stolen out of cars in the area.

Deputies determined that the suspects came into the area in a stolen vehicle and proceeded to take items from seven unlocked cars.

One of the suspects in the case was identified as 18-year-old Zahira Ahmed of Portland. Ahmed was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, second-degree trespass and third-degree theft.

The second suspect arrested was a 16-year-old male.

Deputies note that more charges are likely in this case and that the investigation is ongoing. They also want to remind the public to make sure not to store valuables in cars and always lock their vehicles.

