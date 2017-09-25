Oregon Parks and Rec reopen 4 parks closed by Eagle Creek Fire

Four state parks reopened in the scenic Columbia River Gorge after being shut down because of the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Monday the parks include Dabney State Recreation Area, Portland Women's Forum State Scenic Viewpoint, Rooster Rock State Park and Starvation Creek State Park.

The parks were closed as a safety precaution during the fire and the related closure of Interstate 84.

Park Manager Clay Courtright with the West Gorge Management Unit noted that all state park major and historic structures withstood the fire.

"We're grateful that Vista House still stands as well as other iconic features well-loved by Oregonians and visitors to our state," he said.

The human-caused wildfire that began Labor Day weekend is about 50 percent contained. Eleven parks remain closed due to the fire.

