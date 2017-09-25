Sewage overflow into Columbia Slough in NE Portland caused by grease-blocked pipes

Around 10,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into the Columbia Slough in northeast Portland due to pipes blocked by grease.

Maintenance crews from the city of Portland responded to the 7200 block of Alderwood Road near Airport Way on Monday morning.

Workers cleared a pipe that had become blocked by grease and restored service to the area.

The overflow occurred for three hours and ended at 10:30 a.m.

The discharge flowed from a parking lot manhole into a nearby storm drain and into the Columbia Slough.

As a precaution, people are advised to avoid contact with the Columbia Slough for about 48 hours because of possible bacteria in the water.

Pipes that become blocked with grease, tree roots and debris are the most common cause of sewage overflows. Environmental Services advises the public not to pour grease down drains, flush anything other than waste and toilet paper, and to not put anything down storm drains, which are intended for rainfall only.

Environmental Services also operates the Fog Program (Fats, Oils and Grease) specifically to work with restaurants and other food establishments to reduce grease-caused clogs and prevent backups and discharges that can affect public health and the environment.

This sewage overflow is not related to the City of Portland's combined sewer overflow control system.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.