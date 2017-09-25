Las Vegas couple brought to Cowlitz Co. to face charges in major fraud case

A Las Vegas couple was extradited to Washington to face charges in connection with a major fraud investigation.

Neeraj Kohli, 39, and Shweta Kohli, 36, are accused of defrauding victims across the country out of more than $400,000. That includes a Cowlitz County woman who lost $35,000 to the couple, according to investigators.

A Cowlitz County detective worked the case for more than a year after a woman reported being scammed by a man claiming to need money to stop all her computer’s data from being lost.

Detectives determined the Kohlis were the suspects in four Washington cases, as well as many more, including one victim in Virginia who lost $105,000.

Deputies said their phone scams included claiming people owed taxes to the IRS and they would be arrested if they didn’t send money. The suspects received MoneyGram funds, according to deputies, and surveillance cameras caught the Kohlis picking up money at a Walmart store.

A nationwide extraditable warrant was issued for their arrest and the Kohlis were located and arrested at their home in Las Vegas.

They were brought to Washington last week and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and second-degree theft.

Investigators said the couple may face federal charges and they are also not believed to legally be in the U.S.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.