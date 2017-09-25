Runner accused of stealing truck, hitting woman during Hood to Coast appears in court

A Hood to Coast runner accused of stealing a vehicle, hitting another racer while she was sleeping, dragging her across a field and then taking off made his first appearance in court Monday.

David Blackmon appeared in court in St. Helens facing 10 charges, including hit and run, assault and reckless driving.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Blackmon stole a portable toilet truck on August 26 and drove through a field where Hood to Coast runners were sleeping.

Three people were able to get out of the way, but Cynthia Gillespie from Canby was hit by the truck, dragged along the ground and then pinned down when the vehicle stopped on top of her leg.

Deputies said Blackmon ran off into the woods as he was being chased by the rightful driver of that truck.

Gillespie was taken to OHSU and luckily didn’t have serious injuries. She was in court Monday for Blackmon’s first appearance, along with her two daughters.

“I think I’m most curious to know what his motive was to do what he did,” she said. “One of the worst things I have to cope with is that he heard me screaming for help and ran away, and I just don’t understand who could do that.”

“I’m just very happy, very thankful that my mom is still here, because I got that call at 3 in the morning to go to the hospital,” Gillespie’s daughter Cynthia added.

Blackmon, who is from Bend, did not want to speak as he left court. He also has a pending DUII case in Bend from an arrest in July.

