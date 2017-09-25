Runner accused of stealing truck, hitting woman during Hood to Coast appears in court

Football fans around Portland had strong opinions Sunday following many NFL players' decisions to stand, kneel or stay in the locker room during the national anthem.More >
Two childcare workers have turned themselves into police custody after a video surfaced of them berating, taunting and throwing a backpack at an 8-year-old child with autism.More >
A hot dog vendor in California received thousands of dollars from supporters after a police officer confiscated his money while issuing a citation earlier this month.More >
The driver of a car that hit and killed a blind man in north Portland Monday morning has been arrested, police said.More >
Portland police are investigating a robbery after a suspect was caught on camera stealing from a local hardware store.More >
A New Jersey family is heartbroken over the death of their beloved dog after a hunter killed the animal when he mistook it for a coyote, police said.More >
Police in Vancouver arrested a 17-year-old Friday after an investigation into a reported hacking and distribution of nude photos of a female high school student.More >
A person reportedly jumped from a northeast Portland hotel Sunday morning after smoke was reported inside the building.More >
According to a statement released by the team, the Seattle Seahawks players did participate in national anthem ahead of their game in Nashville Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.More >
North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Monday accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on his country by tweeting over the weekend that North Korea "won't be around much longer."More >
