Vehicle window shot out near Canby, bullet barely misses driver’s head

The window of a vehicle was shot out near Canby and the bullet barely missed the driver’s head.

Investigators said this is the fifth time a vehicle has been hit by gunfire in the area over the last two months.

The latest incident occurred at 3:20 a.m. Monday near South Canby-Marquam Highway and South Barnards Road.

The driver reported that his passenger window had been broken, but it wasn’t clear how it happened.

Deputies located a bullet fragment inside the vehicle. Investigators said it appears the bullet shattered the window and then traveled into the driver’s sun visor, missing the victim’s head by only inches.

Deputies said this is one in a string of similar incidents. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has been seeking tips from the public, patrolled and conducted interviews in the area and assigned detectives to investigate each case.

There have been 10 additional reports of gunshots heard in the area during that time, but no other vehicles found with gunfire damage.

There was a report of gunshots heard about an hour before the vehicle was hit Monday morning.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference cases 17-20840, 17-20816, 17-19830, and 17-25410.

