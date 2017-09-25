Former Nike designer launches new YouTube reality competition

When it comes to sneakers, D'Wayne Edwards is king.

After a successful career designing shoes including Air Jordans, Edwards founded Pensole Design Footwear Academy in downtown Portland.

He recently launched a star-studded online series for YouTube Red called “Lace Up: The Ultimate Sneaker Challenge.”

In the unscripted competition series, up and coming sneaker designers compete, with the winning designer release a limited-edition shoe with Adidas.

To watch the first episode of the series, visit YouTube.com. For more information on Edwards, head over to Pensole.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.