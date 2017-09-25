Former Nike designer launches new YouTube reality competition - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Former Nike designer launches new YouTube reality competition

Posted: Updated:

When it comes to sneakers, D'Wayne Edwards is king.

After a successful career designing shoes including Air Jordans, Edwards founded Pensole Design Footwear Academy in downtown Portland.

He recently launched a star-studded online series for YouTube Red called “Lace Up: The Ultimate Sneaker Challenge.”

In the unscripted competition series, up and coming sneaker designers compete, with the winning designer release a limited-edition shoe with Adidas.

To watch the first episode of the series, visit YouTube.com. For more information on Edwards, head over to Pensole.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.