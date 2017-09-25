Tommy Chong talks to MORE about his 50 years in comedy

Tommy Chong, one half of the iconic duo Cheech and Chong, just made a stop in Portland, and even at nearly 80, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Chong recently took the stage at Vancouver's Vineyard Jam to perform some standup comedy. He also talked to MORE about how he is still going strong after 50 years in showbiz.

He and his comedy partner Cheech Marin just had a guest spot on the new Netflix series "Disjointed" starring Oscar-winner Kathy Bates.

The pair rose to fame in the 1970s with six gold-selling comedy albums, including the 1973’s "Los Cochinos."

They went on to star in eight films, including the cult classic "Up in Smoke," which raked in more than $100 million at the box office and became the highest grossing comedy film of 1978.

In the late ‘80s, after 17 years of riding high as one of the best-known comedy duos in the world, their friendship and partnership burned out.

Both went on to separate careers in comedy, with Chong scoring multiple guest spots on TV shows and in movies, plus a regular role on the FOX sitcom “That ‘70s Show.”

Chong said the seven-year run of the show was one of the highlights of his long career.

“It was great because I got to play another stoner character,” he said. “It was just that kind of a role.

