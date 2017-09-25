Marshals: Wanted North Carolina suspect arrested after running from Portland restaurant

A wanted suspect from North Carolina was arrested after leaving the Original Hotcake House in southeast Portland and hiding in a nearby neighborhood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Oregon Task Force received a request to locate Saquan Tyshawn Stevenson, 29, who was wanted for a felony probation violation on an underlying weapons charge in North Carolina.

Stevenson was spotted leaving the restaurant on the 1000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. Monday. When marshals made contact with him, they said Stevenson ran away down an alley, jumped over fences and went through the yards of homes.

Police assisted in surrounding the neighborhood near Southeast 10th Avenue and Franklin Street and a neighbor reported seeing the suspect hiding in their backyard.

Stevenson was found and arrested. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the North Carolina warrant.

